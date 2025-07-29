news
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel Should Stick With C and a Look at OpenLinkHub
-
André Machado ☛ Why the Linux Kernel Should Stick With C
The Linux kernel is one of the most successful open source projects in history, and its foundation in the C programming language is a major reason for its longevity and adaptability. C offers a unique balance of low-level control, portability, and simplicity that has allowed the kernel to run on everything from modern servers to decades-old embedded systems. The language's direct mapping to hardware and its minimal runtime requirements make it ideal for environments where every byte and cycle counts.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenLinkHub is an open source interface to manage iCUE LINK Hub and various Corsair devices on Linux