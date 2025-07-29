Other Sites
The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.
he is able to observe society (mores and norms) as somewhat of an outsider
Time will tell. How much time though?
LLM slop in slopfarms by Brian Fagioli and Redazione RHC
Links for the day
Is the site The Register MS the next IDG?
On Saturday I contacted them for a comment (before issuing criticism)
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC logs for Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes [original]
- Linux 6.16
- This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
- Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
- Games: The Crazy Hyper-Dungeon Chronicles (TCHDC), Cattle Country, and More
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Android Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
- today's howtos
- Applications: Kapitano, Shotcut, and More
- There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles [original]
- Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
- After more than forty years, everyone knows that it’s time to retire the X Window System – X11 for short – on account of it being old and decrepit
- Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
- This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux
- Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC
- This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux
- today's howtos
- Computers and the older generation
- It is not because she is a "Luddite" that my mother passionately hates the "cashless society" that means she cannot park her car, or the inability to book a doctors appointment while standing right in front of the doctor…
- 7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC
- Linux is all about customization, whether you need the most basic
- Free and Open Source Software
- Review: deepin 25.0.1
- After a handful of days with deepin, I'm still not sure how to feel about this distribution
- Today in Techrights
- My Laptop Couldn't Upgrade to Windows 11, So I Switched to Linux
- My laptop could not upgrade to Windows 11, so I decided to move to Linux
- KDE Plasma 6.5 Adds Low Printer Ink Notifications
- I don’t remember the last time I used a printer
- Free and Open Source Software
- KDE, GNOME, GNU/Linux, and BSD
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftover
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
- Games: Godot Project and GameOS
- Shows and Videos: JayzTwoCents Finally Tries Linux and This Week in Linux
- CentOS and Fedora Leftovers
- Debian: RISC-V Support and DebConf 25
- FUD Attack Portraying Misconfigured Application and Social Engineering as "Linux" Issue (Leveraging "Panda")
- Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power
- First off, it’s beautiful. No other Linux desktop can match the aesthetic of Budgie. What you’ll find with Budgie is a fairly typical layout (although with a bit more panache).
- today's howtos
- Android Leftovers
- Samsung might stop debuting Android updates with Galaxy S phones for good
- How Does OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' Stack Against Fedora? My Thoughts
- I took OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' for a spin this week and compared it to Fedora
- My favorite Linux graphic desktop environment will soon prod you if your printer ink is low
- In my bid to find a new home for my older PC after Windows 10 loses support, I've been dipping a toe into several different Linux distros
- Debian: Tails 6.18, Br OS 12.11, and 64-bit Time
- Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming
- I know it can get annoying hearing about Linux gaming day after day
- 5 Best Linux Distros with Native NVIDIA GPU Support
- Are you avoiding Linux because you've heard NVIDIA support is a nightmare
- Three Years [original]
- GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days
- There is no calendaring app that I love more than GNOME Calendar
- SparkyLinux & MidoriVPN & Astian Cloud
- We are pleased to announce that SparkyLinux and Astian Inc
- Free and Open Source Software
- 5 Open Source Apps You Can use for Seamless File Transfer Between Linux and Android
- Want to share selected files between your Android smartphone and Linux computer
- Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU
- It is supported on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS, and has a typical power draw of less than 8 W
- Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"
- This release is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems
- This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring
- Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
- Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental
- Today in Techrights
