Linuxiac is Not a Slopfarm, But at Least Some of Its Articles Are Machine-Generated Fakes
Crossposted from Techrights
Yesterday: There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles
Yesterday we finally heard back from the editor of Linuxiac, who did not deny that the site had turned to LLM slop for 'help'. It's not that he said so explicitly, but it was admitted between the lines.
Therefore, what we said about it was correct. █