news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and Destination Linux
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ They're Doing it Wrong! | LINUX Unplugged 625
A radical rethink of what a GNU/Linux distro should do, and what it should stop doing. Plus, we dig into what's great about GNU/Linux 6.16.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 344
Intel kills its GNU/Linux distro without any notice, the UK government might ban state organisations from paying ransomware ransoms, we laugh at a vibe coding disaster, KDE’s new immutable arch-based distro, and more.
-
Destination Linux 429: Open Source AI, End of Clear Linux, & the Security Scoop with Sandfly
00:02:18 Community Feedback
00:10:20 Sandfly Security Scoop
00:23:15 Defcon VS Blackhat
00:29:31 OpenSource Hey Hi (AI) Kimi
00:47:38 Clear GNU/Linux OS & Intel's future
01:03:49 Community Tip and Trick
01:09:13 Support the Show
01:12:43 Outro
01:13:07 Post Show