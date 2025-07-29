news
today's leftovers
Applications
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.34 Sneak Peek
Kubernetes v1.34 is coming at the end of August 2025. This release will not include any removal or deprecation, but it is packed with an impressive number of enhancements. Here are some of the features we are most excited about in this cycle!
Please note that this information reflects the current state of v1.34 development and may change before release.
9to5Linux ☛ Audacious 4.5 Open-Source Audio Player Adds Playback History Plugin, Winamp 2.9 Skin
Audacious 4.5 open-source media player arrives with a new Playback History plugin, Winamp 2.9 skin, improved PipeWire output plugin, and more. Here's what's new!
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Week 30 Status
My approach to engineering involves an engineers notebook and pen at my side almost all the time. My ADHD is so bad that without writing things down I would very much not remember what I did.
Working at large companies can have a silencing effect on engineers in the community because all our communication energy is burnt on weekly status reports. You see this all the time, and it was famously expected behavior when FOSS people joined Google.
But it is not unique to Surveillance Giant Google and I certainly suffer from it myself. So I’m going to try to experiment for a while dropping my status reports here too, at least for the things that aren’t extremely specific to my employer.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The below featured highlights listed on the community’s blog feed aggregator from July 21 to 27. Some of the most recent blogs openSUSE Conference 2025, updates on Tumbleweed developments, and important security insights.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Integrate Red Bait build of Trustee with the External Secrets Operator
The Red Bait build of Trustee (formerly called confidential compute attestation) operator simplifies configuring secrets and serving them to confidential container pods that execute inside trusted execution environments (TEEs). You can set up the required secrets as Red Hat OpenShift Secret objects and make them accessible through Red Bait build of Trustee. You can use the same mechanism to integrate with external secret managers.
For instance, you can use the Secrets Store CSI Driver or the External Secrets Operator to synchronize secrets from external sources, such as HashiCorp Vault, and make them available to confidential containers (CoCo) executing in remote TEEs. For more details on CoCo, refer to our earlier blog series.
Figure 1 shows the connection between Red Bait build of Trustee and third-party secret store solutions.
Red Hat ☛ Confidential virtual machines vs VMs: Latency analysis [Ed: IBM pushing lock-down]
As the support for various confidential hardware technologies, such as AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization-Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP), defective chip maker Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX), and ARM Confidential Compute Architecture (CCA), is finding its way into the mainline kernel, we see continuously increasing interest in the adoption of confidential computing technologies far beyond the public cloud.
The promise of confidential virtual machines (CVMs) is simple, clear, and appealing. CVMs allow you to isolate their content from any underlying infrastructure, making it possible to protect the workload’s intellectual property from tampering and ensure the results it produces are trustworthy.
Open Hardware/Modding
Andreas Schneider: How to print ABS/ASA with a Prusa Core One
I own a Prusa Core One. Lately I had to print several things for my car (Camper Van) in ASA. If you wonder about the reason, it is ASA is heat resistant and temperatures can go quite high in a car.
ASA is really hard to print successfully. The reason is that it retracts when it cools. If you have an enclosed printer, you normally heat the chamber with the print bed. So the heating is coming from below. The more area of the heat bed you cover with your printer, the cooler is will get.
Linux Gizmos ☛ CM5 MINIMA Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM5 Features M.2 M-Key Slot
The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.
Nex ☛ How I hacked my washing machine
For context, I recently moved into a new house for uni, with some friends. This house was pre-furnished, so it came with all the appliances we needed, including a washing machine and whatnot. And, in true typical renting fashion, the washing machine is some cheap "smart" model, that features a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile app to control it. Now, half of this house is populated by cybersecurity students, so naturally we were scoffing at the idea of putting the washing machine on the network.
And then we did it.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
The Register UK ☛ India, not China, manufactures most US smartphones now
The latest figures from analyst house Canalys show that the number of smartphones Apple assembled in China dropped from 61 percent in Q2 last year to 25 percent in the second quarter of this year. Stepping in to plug the gap is India, which in the same period saw its share of US-bound smartphone shipments rise from 13 to 44 percent, while Vietnam also saw its share grow slightly from 24 percent to 30 percent.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Linux Foundation
LWN ☛ Help for OpenPrinting needed
Till Kamppeter, co-founder and lead of the OpenPrinting project, has put out a call for sponsors after being laid off by Canonical:
I want to continue doing OpenPrinting for a living, and need a way to do so. I am currently working with the 'Linux' Foundation to make OpenPrinting an [organization] which can receive sponsor funding. So now I am looking for sponsors.
