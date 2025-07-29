today's leftovers

My approach to engineering involves an engineers notebook and pen at my side almost all the time. My ADHD is so bad that without writing things down I would very much not remember what I did.

Working at large companies can have a silencing effect on engineers in the community because all our communication energy is burnt on weekly status reports. You see this all the time, and it was famously expected behavior when FOSS people joined Google.

But it is not unique to Surveillance Giant Google and I certainly suffer from it myself. So I’m going to try to experiment for a while dropping my status reports here too, at least for the things that aren’t extremely specific to my employer.