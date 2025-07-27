news
Free and Open Source Software
Manuals - read developer documentation - LinuxLinks
Manuals indexes your developer manuals and provides robust browsing and searching capabilities.
It supports the devhelp documentation format used by many libraries integrating with the GTK platform. Manuals will scan your host operating system, flatpak runtimes, and jhbuild installation for documentation. Currently, the devhelp2 format is supported but additional formats may be added in the future.
The documentation is indexed in SQLite using GNOME/gom.
This is free and open source software.
Spider - web app tool - LinuxLinks
Spider is software that lets you install and integrate web apps into the GNOME desktop.
This is free and open source software.
Escambo - HTTP-based APIs test application for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Escambo is an HTTP-based APIs test application made in GTK4/Libadwaita.
Escambo, in general, means exchange or barter. In the history of colonial Brazil, however, the term appears frequently associated with the type of relations established between the Portuguese and the indigenous people in the first decades of the 16th century.
This is free and open source software.
cgmnlm - colorful Gemini line mode client - LinuxLinks
cgmnlm is a colorful Gemini line mode client which includes a CLI utility (gmni) and a line-mode browser (cgmnlm).
gmni executes a gemini request and, if successful, prints the response body to stdout. cgmnlm is an interactive line-mode Gemini browser.
This is free and open source software.
Putout - JavaScript linter, pluggable and configurable code transformer - LinuxLinks
Putout is a JavaScript Linter, pluggable and configurable code transformer, drop-in ESLint replacement with built-in code printer and ability to fix syntax errors.
It has a lot of transformations that keeps your codebase in a clean state, removing any code smell and making code readable according to best practices.
This is free and open source software.
Flake8 - wrapper around PyFlakes and pycodestyle - LinuxLinks
Flake8 is a wrapper around these tools:
PyFlakes pycodestyle Ned Batchelder’s McCabe script
Flake8 runs all the tools by launching the single flake8 command. It displays the warnings in a per-file, merged output.
It also adds a few features:
files that contain this line are skipped: # flake8: noqa lines that contain a # noqa comment at the end will not issue warnings. you can ignore specific errors on a line with # noqa: , e.g., # noqa: E234. Multiple codes can be given, separated by comma. The noqa token is case insensitive, the colon before the list of codes is required otherwise the part after noqa is ignored Git and Mercurial hooks extendable through flake8.extension and flake8.formatting entry points
This is free and open source software.