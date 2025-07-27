Manuals indexes your developer manuals and provides robust browsing and searching capabilities.

It supports the devhelp documentation format used by many libraries integrating with the GTK platform. Manuals will scan your host operating system, flatpak runtimes, and jhbuild installation for documentation. Currently, the devhelp2 format is supported but additional formats may be added in the future.

The documentation is indexed in SQLite using GNOME/gom.

This is free and open source software.