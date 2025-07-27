news

5 Open Source Apps You Can use for Seamless File Transfer Between Linux and Android

Wireless file transfers are incredibly convenient, especially between Linux and Android devices. No cables, no manual configuration needed. Just quick transfers from one device to another using your local network.

I know that it is faster to transfer files, specially huge ones, via cable. But if your library has thousands of photos and videos, it takes several minutes to load them.

When you want to share just a few selected photos, it is easier to select on your phone and share them.

Now, instead of uploading the selected files to cloud servers or sending them via WhatsApp, open source alternatives offer a more direct and private approach to file transfers with no third party involved.

These tools are not only safer and faster but often more reliable than the aforementioned options.