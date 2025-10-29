news
Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter, Mozilla Thunderbird Mobile Progress Report
-
Mozilla Attack & Defense: Firefox Security & Privacy Newsletter 2025 Q3
Welcome to the Q3 2025 edition of the Firefox Security and Privacy newsletter!
Security and Privacy on the web are the cornerstones of Mozilla’s manifesto, and they influence how we operate and build our products. Following are the highlights of our work from Q3 2025, grouped into the following categories: [...]
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Mobile Progress Report: September-October 2025
A Brief Self-Introduction
Hello community, it’s a pleasure to be here and help take part in a product I’ve used for many years, but now with the focus on Mobile. I am Jon Bott, and am the new Engineering Manager for the Thunderbird Mobile teams. I am passionate about native mobile development and am excited to be helping both mobile apps moving forward.