I hold myself to a standard of simplicity and clarity, and strive for perfection in my work. I write stuff clean (not clean code TM), I document my work, I write tests, and I follow good practices and patterns(not always to a T). But I never ship the original version of my work to perfection. Not from laziness but conviction. Perfectionism isn’t rigor, it’s cowardice. Cowardice that your code might be seen and dismissed. Good enough isn’t good enough, not really. You still hone your craft, still cut the wood true. But you don’t carve every possible notch for problems you haven’t seen before you raise the rafters. Ship what stands strong, iterate when the storms show where it leaks. Because trying to predict every crack before it appears is just paralysis with a blueprint.