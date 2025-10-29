news
today's howtos
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Toggle show or hide password in initrd
I was testing the German (de) keyboard layout, and thought that I had gone back to US layout, which is my actual keyboard. At next bootup, my password was wrong, and I couldn't figure out why.
Then of course, the penny dropped, was still on the German keyboard layout. Which lead to the thought, it would be good to be able to toggle the display of the password to show the actual password, not star characters.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Rotate Laravel Log Files
It is very important to implement a proper log rotation that prevents disk space issues and keeps system running smoothly. If you are running a Laravel application on a GNU/Linux system, you should also implement a proper log rotation policy. Here in this article we will discuss 3 ways to rotate Laravel logs.
-
It's FOSS ☛ What LeetCode? I Found This Platform to Practice GNU/Linux Troubleshooting Skills
Move over theory and practice your GNU/Linux and DevOps skills by solving various challenges on this innovative platform. A good way to prepare for job interviews.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on Fedora 43
Java remains one of the most widely-used programming languages worldwide, powering everything from Android applications to enterprise-level systems. Whether you’re developing cutting-edge IoT devices, building robust web applications, or maintaining legacy enterprise software, having Java properly configured on your Fedora 43 system is essential.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install HPLIP on Debian 13
Installing HP GNU/Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) on Debian 13 enables comprehensive support for HP printers, scanners, and multifunction devices. HPLIP provides essential drivers, utilities, and plugins required for full functionality of HP hardware on GNU/Linux systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Oppia on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Installing Oppia on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS opens up a world of interactive educational content creation and development. This comprehensive guide covers both native Python installation and Docker deployment methods, providing detailed instructions for setting up this powerful open-source learning platform on your local system.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WGDashboard on Debian 13
Managing WireGuard VPN configurations through command-line interfaces can become tedious and error-prone, especially when handling multiple peers and tunnels. WGDashboard transforms this experience by providing an intuitive web-based interface that simplifies VPN management tasks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Miniconda on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Managing Python environments and packages efficiently is crucial for developers, data scientists, and system administrators working with modern applications. Miniconda provides a lightweight, streamlined solution for package management and environment isolation on GNU/Linux systems. When combined with Rocky GNU/Linux 10’s enterprise-grade stability and performance, this combination creates an ideal development platform for professional workflows.
-