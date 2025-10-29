Google’s Brotli 1.2 Released After Two Years with Faster Compression

Tux Machines

Tor Browser 15.0 Anonymous Web Browser Is Out Based on Firefox 140 ESR Series

Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.

Fedora Linux 43 Officially Released, Now Available for Download

Highlights of Fedora Linux 43 include the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, the latest and greatest GNOME 49 desktop environment series for the Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

KDE Plasma 6.5.1 Is Out to Fix Compatibility Issues with Older AMD GPUs

Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 Gives Major Boost to the Intrusion Prevention System

Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0

The ongoing development of Tor Browser is made possible thanks to the support of our community. If Tor Browser is important to you, now is a great time to support our mission to FREE THE INTERNET, as all donations will be matched by Power Up Privacy through December 31, 2025.

Google’s Brotli 1.2 Released After Two Years with Faster Compression

Googleâs Brotli 1.2

Quoting: Google’s Brotli 1.2 Released After Two Years with Faster Compression —

After two years of development, Google has released Brotli 1.2, a significant update to its widely used open-source compression library for Linux systems, web servers, and browsers. The previous version, 1.1, dates back to August 2023, making this release a long-awaited refresh for one of the most efficient compression tools in modern computing.

In the security area, the Python bindings gain a new Decompressor::can_accept_more_data method and an optional output_buffer_limit parameter in Decompressor::process. These help mitigate scenarios in which untrusted input could produce unexpectedly large decompressed output.

Fedora Linux 43 is here!
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader
Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice
Like we’re seeing in Schleswig-Holstein, Denmark and many other government bodies and organisations
Ubuntu Unity Project Faces Uncertain Future
Ubuntu Unity faces manpower shortages as lead dev Rudra has no time to maintain it
Another Computer on 700+ Days Uptime [original]
GNU/Linux is a very stable platform. As long as one does not adopt the latest experimental stuff (which Wayland would qualify as), there's almost never a reason to reboot, except for kernel refresh.
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Distrobox 1.8.2 Brings Polished Experience, New Maintainer
Distrobox 1.8.2, a containerized Linux environment, brings polish
Kali Linux is my favorite Linux distro to play around with
After I got into the Linux ecosystem with my Raspberry Pi
My Kid's First PC Won't Run Windows—I'll Use One of These 5 Linux Distros Instead
Want your kids to use Linux but can't decide which distro makes the best introduction
This is Doom, running headless, on Ubuntu Arm… on a satellite
Doom takes place on Mars, but up until recently, it has only been played on Earth
Why choosing open source tools; yet another argument
Your toolbox defines your craft. The freedom to choose, evolve
Fast and Lightweight Linux Distros You Can Install In Virtual Machines
check out these fastest and most lightweight Linux distributions you can run inside a virtual machine
GNU/Linux Videos: Available From Invidious This Past Week
some recent picks
HydraPWK 2025.03 (Apes) - arkime, elasticsearch, purplizer, desktop-changes, tools page
Don’t worry about bloatware, hydrapwk still same One task one tool all the tools on hydrapwk is curated tools
Low-grade Publishers Try to Blame "Linux" for Windows TCO
Windows 10's End of Life Helps GNU/Linux, "10 Years Of Google Chromebooks"
Games: Brotato Comes to GNU/Linux and "Lenovo Legion Go Extreme Mode Is Coming To Address The Gaming Handheld's Biggest Flaw In Linux"
Distributions and Operating Systems: Jack Wallen's Latest Articles About GNU/Linux
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Maintaining Kate Podcast
GNU and FSF Events and Releases
Ubuntu News and Latest Newsletter
Firefox Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
GNOME: Architecture and Extensions
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Graphics: Collabora on Zink and Latest Work by Mike Blumenkrantz
KDE, Games, and Qt
BleachBit 5.0.2 and Valgrind 3.26.0 released
today's howtos
Tellico 4.1.4 Released and Kaitai Struct WebIDE
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Games: Turnbound, TimeSplitters, MISERY, Denuvo
OpenRazer 3.11 Adds Support for 2025 Razer Laptops and New Peripherals
OpenRazer 3.11 adds support for Razer Blade 2025 models, as well as new mice and keyboards
nEMU 3.4 Ncurses-Based QEMU Frontend Released with VM Preview Feature
nEMU 3.4 arrives a year and a half after the previous release
Done With Windows? This Linux Distro Makes It Easy to Switch
If you can't upgrade to Windows 11, or don't like what you've seen of it, install Linux Mint instead
Sparky 8.1-RC1 ARM64
There are new images of Sparky 8.1 Release Candidate ARM64 available for testing
Top Android Launchers of 2025 That Will Transform Your Smartphone Experience
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release
Speaking For Limpopo [original]
I shall give an update on this report when I get more information, hopefully some time in the coming days
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
today's howtos
Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"
Programming Leftovers
CAPCOM and Tux Machines [original]
CAPCOM is a popular aggregator
Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
lv – directory listing and counting tool
Qlustar – Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system
Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System
Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween [original]
Time to buy more seeds for the birds
Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora
In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering
Community Strikes Back: 12 Open Source Projects Born from Resistance
From BSL license changes to abandoned codebases, see how the open source community struck back with powerful forks and fresh alternatives.
Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux
The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast
Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted
Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)
SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs
The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases
Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it
When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications
Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux
So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice
Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need
It may not be as popular as Linux Mint
Balancing Work and Open Source
How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source
arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System
arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications
Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7
The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon
Open Transport Community Conference 2025
On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria
This Week in KDE Apps
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)
