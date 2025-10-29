news

Quoting: Google’s Brotli 1.2 Released After Two Years with Faster Compression —

After two years of development, Google has released Brotli 1.2, a significant update to its widely used open-source compression library for Linux systems, web servers, and browsers. The previous version, 1.1, dates back to August 2023, making this release a long-awaited refresh for one of the most efficient compression tools in modern computing.

In the security area, the Python bindings gain a new Decompressor::can_accept_more_data method and an optional output_buffer_limit parameter in Decompressor::process. These help mitigate scenarios in which untrusted input could produce unexpectedly large decompressed output.