Which Tool is Best to Find Text in Files and a Look at Helix
grep? ripgrep? The Silver Searcher? Which Tool is Best to Find Text in Files?
grep is the established tool for full-text file search on the command line. But alternatives are available, like ripgrep, ag, and sift. But should you switch and, if so, which should be your search tool of choice? Let’s find out.
5 reasons why I switched to this new Linux text editor and never looked back
I’ve used quite a few text editors on Linux, including popular options like Vim, Emacs, and Nano. There’s nothing wrong with them, but I like trying new ones, and that led me to Helix, a terminal-based text editor that’s been turning heads in the Linux community. It takes inspiration from classic modal editors, where you have separate modes for inserting text and issuing commands.
When I first started using Helix, I was surprised by how similar it is to Kakoune. The developer isn’t trying to hide that either, saying, “During development, I found myself agreeing with most of Kakoune’s design decisions.” I honestly don’t mind, since it’s a highly functional tool built in Rust with a focus on power and simplicity.