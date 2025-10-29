Which Tool is Best to Find Text in Files and a Look at Helix

I’ve used quite a few text editors on Linux, including popular options like Vim, Emacs, and Nano. There’s nothing wrong with them, but I like trying new ones, and that led me to Helix, a terminal-based text editor that’s been turning heads in the Linux community. It takes inspiration from classic modal editors, where you have separate modes for inserting text and issuing commands.

When I first started using Helix, I was surprised by how similar it is to Kakoune. The developer isn’t trying to hide that either, saying, “During development, I found myself agreeing with most of Kakoune’s design decisions.” I honestly don’t mind, since it’s a highly functional tool built in Rust with a focus on power and simplicity.