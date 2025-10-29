today's leftovers

Ever seen those screenshots of terminals showing off colorful ASCII art alongside machine specs? Feeling a sense of FOMO? Longing to get in on the game?

Fortunately, it’s very easy to deck out your terminal with multicolored logo art—and more besides.

What Is Fastfetch, and How Do I Get It?

The tool you’re looking for is called fastfetch, a successor to neofetch, which was archived in 2024. This program prints a colorful ASCII art logo alongside system info taken directly from your environment. It’s a welcoming sight when you open a terminal, and there are practical uses too.