Tor Browser 15.0 Anonymous Web Browser Is Out Based on Firefox 140 ESR Series
Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.
For Android users, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces a screen lock as an extra layer of security for your browsing sessions and support for clearing your browsing session when Tor Browser is closed (just like on the desktop). Other than that, this release moves the blocking of the WebAssembly (a.k.a. Wasm) technology to NoScript, which is bundled with Tor Browser for managing JavaScript and other security features.