Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ vi improvements – DragonFly BSD Digest
nvi2, which is what you get in DragonFly when you type “vi”, has been updated to version 2.2.2. The nvi2 README gives a little history of how many years this has been around. Close to 50? A family tree would be interesting.
Ruben Schade ☛ An affinity for specific versions
What I can say is that I do remember specific version numbers for software that had an impact on my life in positive ways. Here are just a few: [...]
Paweł Grzybek ☛ Neovim incremental selection using Tree-sitter
I use incremental selections in Neovim all the time. This is where I tap, tap, tap, and on every single tap, the selection expands starting from the cursor position and climbs up by the node or the whole scope. This feature uses Tree-sitter under the hood, so it respects the grammar of the programming language. One of my favourite features of Neovim!
Paweł Grzybek ☛ Make Vim macros fun to work with
Vim is a superb tool for repeating changes, and there is even a whole chapter in the user manual about repeating commands. Before we discuss macros, you should master the . dot command first. It repeats the previous change, and no matter how trivial that sounds, this is the command I use a zillion times a day.
The Hindu ☛ Free software developer Timothée Giet visits KITE
Timothée Giet, French graphic artist, co-maintainer of the famous edutainment free educational software ‘GCompris,’ and an active contributor to the Krita software, visited Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) here on Tuesday.
GCompris is the primary software utilised in ‘Kalipetty’ (Play Box), the ICT textbook developed under KITE’s leadership for students in classes I to IV in Kerala schools.
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Vendor Summit Happening Next Week — November 6–7, 2025
The FreeBSD Foundation is excited to welcome the community to the 2025 FreeBSD Vendor Summit, taking place November 6–7, 2025 at NetApp Headquarters in San Jose, California.
Andy Bell ☛ The entire “Principals” module of Complete CSS is now free
The (not so) secret behind that talk is it’s actually based on lessons #3, #4 and #5 of Complete CSS. That module is the really important stuff as I see it so I thought, “why not make the whole thing free for people to learn from.” That’s 8 free lessons!
Hackaday ☛ Know Audio: Lossy Compression Algorithms And Distortion
In previous episodes of this long-running series looking at the world of high-quality audio, at every point we’ve stayed in the real world of physical audio hardware. From the human ear to the loudspeaker, from the DAC to measuring distortion, this is all stuff that can happen on your bench or in your Hi-Fi rack.
