Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Ubuntu 25.10 was released earlier this month, on October 9th, but the upgrade path was not open for Ubuntu 25.04 users until now. Of course, you could force an upgrade using the update-manager -d command, but it’s not something I would recommend because things might go wrong and you could end up with a broken system.

Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.

Highlights of Fedora Linux 43 include the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, the latest and greatest GNOME 49 desktop environment series for the Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.