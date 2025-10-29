news
Games: GOG Preservation Program, Civilization VII, and More
GOG Preservation Program expands with Splinter Cell, Hitman and more + Autumn Sale is on | GamingOnLinux
Along with the launch of the GOG Autumn Sale, the GOG Preservation Program has expanded to include even more games the GOG team will be keeping alive.
Time to run as Death by Scrolling from Ron Gilbert / Terrible Toybox is out now | GamingOnLinux
Death by Scrolling is a rather unique twist on some of the ideas from survivor-like bullet hells, from Ron Gilbert / Terrible Toybox and MicroProse Software.
The new survival game VEIN looks awesome with intelligent AI and interactions with nearly everything | GamingOnLinux
Just released into Early Access with Native Linux support, VEIN could be the next big survival game with a whole lot of features that just look and sound great. It may not be all that impressive graphically compared to some other survival games, with a rather flat-looking style to it, but it seems the list of features and general world interactivity make up for it.
A wildlife DLC has been teased for Two Point Museum | GamingOnLinux
It wasn't enough that Two Point Museum recently had a Vampire Survivors crossover, it's now getting a new DLC that's a bit on the wild side. How wild? Well, the DLC will be "dedicated entirely to the wonders of wildlife".
Civilization VII set for a big change to allow you to play as one civ continuously | GamingOnLinux
Firaxis Games have heard your cries, and so Civilization VII is getting an update at some point to let you play as one civ continuously through the Ages.
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection gets Steam Deck Verified ahead of release | GamingOnLinux
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection releases soon from Digital Eclipse and Atari and ahead of release Valve have given it the green tick to be Steam Deck Verified.
Ghost of Tsushima gets Steam Deck Verified as the devs push the multiplayer into a DLC | GamingOnLinux
Well, that's certainly one way to get around the Steam Deck rating system isn't it. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT now has the online play split off into DLC. Coming with update 8, the game has now been bumped up to Steam Deck Verified by Valve too with Proton 10.
GE-Proton 10-23 released with fixes for Killer Instinct, Heroes of Newerth Reborn and more | GamingOnLinux
Another new build of GE-Proton is here to improve compatibility for Windows games on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. Pretty much as is tradition at this point, a hotfix follows a release since GE-Proton has no quality assurance testing on it which Valve's official Proton does.
SteamOS 3.7.17 Beta disables wake-on-bluetooth for Steam Deck LCD again | GamingOnLinux
Seems that wake-on-bluetooth for the Steam Deck LCD model is quite problematic, as Valve have again disabled it in the latest SteamOS update. This is in the Beta channel so you need to be in the Preview / Beta via Settings > System > System Update Channel.