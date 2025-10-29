My Kid's First PC Won't Run Windows—I'll Use One of These 5 Linux Distros Instead

news

Want your kids to use Linux but can't decide which distro makes the best introduction? Should they use your daily driver or something different? Well, here are five distros I'm seriously considering for my own kids—and the reasoning behind each choice.

Most distro recommendations for kids focus on simplicity, but I believe children deserve more credit. The only reason we find something simpler (or more complex) is because of our background and prior experiences. However, to a child who's never used a computer, there's no baseline for 'simple' or 'complex'—learning most computing workflows will offer a similar level of challenge. This is why I'm not focusing on "easy-to-use" distros but on exposing them to different computing workflows with practical, real-world benefits.