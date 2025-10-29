This is Doom, running headless, on Ubuntu Arm… on a satellite

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2025



Quoting: A satellite runs Doom from orbit, using Ubuntu on Arm —

When it was first introduced, id Software's Doom demanded a fairly capable 486 PC, and its ability to offer head-to-head play over an IPX/SPX LAN was radical – and brought down a few such networks. By 2011 The Register did a twentieth anniversary retrospective, long enough ago that it was followed by others when it turned 25 and again for its 30th anniversary.

Doom's longevity comes partly because, back in 1997, id released its source code, leading to lots of ports and revivals. For instance, there's a C++ version of Doom, whose relevance will become apparent soon. There are also other ports, such as Chocolate Doom (the name is a pun on "vanilla Doom"). And of course, ports to very unexpected hardware, such as the famous 2020 one to a digital pregnancy test.

Meanwhile, back in what might tenuously be called the real world, noted Internet humorist and programmer Ólafur Waage presented a talk at the Ubuntu Summit on what might be seen as one logical extreme: Doom in space. In this he recounted his efforts to get Doom running on the hardware of the European Space Agency's intentionally-hackable OPS-SAT satellite. This was not a very recent project – the "flying laboratory" was deliberately de-orbited back in 2024.