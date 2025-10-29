news
WordPress 6.9 Beta 2 and More CMS news
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.9 Beta 2
WordPress 6.9 Beta 2 is now ready for testing! This beta version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, you should evaluate Beta 2 on a test server and site.
-
Eskild Hustvedt ☛ jesgemini
jesgemini is a minimal static site (capsule) generator for the Gemini Protocol. It's designed to be "compatible" with sites built using other static site generators. Compatible here being a relative term, basically meaning it can slurp up a directory tree of markdown files meant for a web-SSG, and spit out a usable tree of gemtext.
It's not a goal to support advanced features of the large SSG's, but to support cross-publication of relatively simple sites to Gemini.
-
IT Tavern ☛ Switching from Hugo to picopaper
I like to code stuff I use and a static stie generator has been on that list for a while. Don't get me wrong, Hugo is amazing and I'd happpy to use it again, esp. for larger more complex projects, but it felt like overkill for a small blog. From what understood, Hugo changed some templating which would require me to update my theme and templating and believe me, I hate it. That made the decision to work on my own project even easier.
-
Kiwi TCMS: Testing and Continuous Delivery devroom, FOSDEM'26
Attention testers! On behalf of the Testing and Continuous Delivery devroom we'd like to announce that call for participation is now open. This room is about building better software through a focus on testing and continuous delivery practices across all layers of the stack. The purpose of this devroom is to share good and bad examples around the question “how to improve quality of our software by automating tests, deliveries or deployments” and to showcase new open source tools and practices.