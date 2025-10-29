WordPress 6.9 Beta 2 and More CMS news

jesgemini is a minimal static site (capsule) generator for the Gemini Protocol. It's designed to be "compatible" with sites built using other static site generators. Compatible here being a relative term, basically meaning it can slurp up a directory tree of markdown files meant for a web-SSG, and spit out a usable tree of gemtext.

It's not a goal to support advanced features of the large SSG's, but to support cross-publication of relatively simple sites to Gemini.