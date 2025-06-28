news
today's howtos
-
Rob Knight ☛ How Many Mildliner Colours Are There Now?
The hex codes are based on Zebra's official chart with the exception of the new colours which I grabbed off a marketing image. I used some similar logic to this archive page to group the colors by the set they come with so each set looks like this in the HTML. This will allow me, in theory, to do some CSS magic and do different layouts without a change to the underlying HTML.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Current cups-browsed seems to be bad for central CUPS print servers
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have a central CUPS print server, and that people also have Linux desktops or laptops that they point at your print server to print to your printers. As of at least Ubunut 24.04, if you're doing this you probably want to get people to turn off and disable cups-browsed on their machines. If you don't, your central print server may see a constant flood of connections from client machines running cups-browsed. You're probably running it, as I believe that cups-browsed is installed and activated by default these days in most desktop Linux environments.
-
Vincent Delft ☛ Vincent's blog
This is more for my own needs, but I propose in this post to describe all steps required to upgrade a FreeBSD hsot running version 14.2 to the last version 14.3. And to particularely see what must be done for the jails running on it.
VM running on such host are not in the scope of the post since a VM is totally independant of the host.
-
How to Set CPU Power Mode on FunOS
FunOS, like other GNU/Linux distributions based on Ubuntu, supports CPU frequency scaling, which allows the system to adjust the processor’s speed dynamically. This helps balance performance and power consumption based on your needs — especially useful whether you’re running on a desktop, laptop, or battery-powered device.
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on AlmaLinux 10
Running backdoored Windows applications on GNU/Linux systems has become increasingly accessible thanks to Wine (Wine Is Not an Emulator), a powerful compatibility layer that translates backdoored Windows API calls into POSIX calls. AlmaLinux 10, as a robust RHEL-based enterprise distribution, provides an excellent foundation for Wine installations.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Text on AlmaLinux 10
Sublime Text stands as one of the most popular and powerful text editors available for developers, system administrators, and content creators. This lightweight yet feature-rich editor has gained widespread adoption across the GNU/Linux community for its exceptional performance, extensive customization options, and robust plugin ecosystem.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhotoPrism on Manjaro
PhotoPrism offers a powerful, self-hosted solution for managing your digital photo collection. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users seeking to break free from cloud-based photo services and take control of their personal media, PhotoPrism presents an excellent alternative with AI-powered organization features.
-
ID Root ☛ Rocky GNU/Linux 10 Network Configuration Guide
Network configuration forms the backbone of any GNU/Linux system administration. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, as a robust enterprise-grade operating system and Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux alternative, provides powerful networking capabilities that system administrators must master. This comprehensive guide covers every aspect of network configuration in Rocky GNU/Linux 10, from basic interface management to advanced networking scenarios.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on AlmaLinux 10
Installing GStreamer on AlmaLinux 10 opens up powerful multimedia processing capabilities for your enterprise GNU/Linux system. This comprehensive framework enables developers and system administrators to build sophisticated audio and video applications, from simple media players to complex streaming solutions. GStreamer’s plugin-based architecture makes it an essential tool for modern multimedia applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Discord on Fedora 42
Discord has revolutionized digital communication, transforming from a gaming-focused platform into an essential tool for communities, businesses, and social groups worldwide. For Fedora 42 users seeking to harness Discord’s powerful voice, video, and text messaging capabilities, multiple installation methods ensure compatibility with this cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution.
-
-
peppe8o ☛ How to Use a Photoresistor From Raspberry PI To Detect Light with Python
In this article, I’ll show you how to use a Photoresistor with Raspberry PI computer boards and Python to detect if a light level is high or low. About Photoresistors A photoresistor (also known as photocell or light sensor) is a Light Dependent Resistor (LDR).