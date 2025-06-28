Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Fairphone, and Much More

That was the big moment. “I typed a few keys on the keyboard and I was shocked! The letters were displayed on the screen,” Wozniak explained. “It was the first time in history anyone had typed a character on a keyboard and seen it show up on their own computer’s screen right in front of them.”

For context, many computers at the time required a terminal in order to display characters. You would type your characters into the terminal, which would feed them to the computer and then display the result on its screen. The thing you were typing on was doing none of the processing itself, which is where Wozniak’s creation differed.