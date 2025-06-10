Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

LitePub is a static blog generator that tries to be as easy to use as possible.

It requires no software dependencies, needs no configuration files, uses no databases. All it needs is one binary, posts written in Markdown and a set of templates to render the posts to static HTML files.

Posts don’t have to include any special metadata (aka front matter) like title or date in them – the title, date and optional tags are parsed from the natural flow of the posts.

This is free and open source software.