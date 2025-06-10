Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Ago is a small static blog generator without any fuzz - LinuxLinks
Ago is a small static blog generator without any fuzz. It’s stupidly simple, not at all built upon any of the fanciest algorithms or the most widely tested libraries.
It’s small, simple and works!
This is free and open source software.
LitePub is a lightweight static blog generator - LinuxLinks
LitePub is a static blog generator that tries to be as easy to use as possible.
It requires no software dependencies, needs no configuration files, uses no databases. All it needs is one binary, posts written in Markdown and a set of templates to render the posts to static HTML files.
Posts don’t have to include any special metadata (aka front matter) like title or date in them – the title, date and optional tags are parsed from the natural flow of the posts.
This is free and open source software.
10 Best Free and Open Source Web-Based Bookmark Managers - LinuxLinks
As Pocket is not open source software, users will need to migrate away. In this article, we focus on open source web-based bookmark managers. The featured software lets you effectively manage your bookmarks for websites. Hopefully, there’s something here to meet your specific requirements.
If you’re looking for CLI and GUI tools, they are covered in this CLI roundup and GUI roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
CoreChess - chess GUI for chess engines - LinuxLinks
CoreChess is a chess GUI for chess engines.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Installing Software - LinuxLinks
From Preferences / Recommended Software there are a selection of applications which the Raspberry Pi OS recommends. While there are some great apps included, the selection is very restrictive. It really gives the wrong impression to a newcomer about the sheer range of open source software available for the Raspberry Pi.
Fortunately a much wider range of applications are available without needing to manually build the software. Let’s look at my favourite ways to install apps on the Pi 5.
Karakeep is a self-hostable bookmark-everything app - LinuxLinks
Karakeep (previously Hoarder) is a self-hostable bookmark-everything app with a touch of AI for the data hoarders out there.
Quickly save links, notes, and images and Karakeep will automatically tag them for you using AI for faster retrieval.
This is free and open source software.