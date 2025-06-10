today's leftovers

If you work on remote Linux sessions, you've probably felt the pain of your connection going down in the middle of a time-consuming operation. Or you may want to run more than one session over a single SSH connection. A terminal multiplexer may be what you're looking for.

What Is a Terminal Multiplexer?

A terminal multiplexer is a utility that lets you "multiplex" a terminal, or use a terminal as if it were multiple terminals. It's similar to multiple terminal windows or tabbed terminals, but within one terminal. On modern computers, it's typically in a Linux terminal emulator, but the concept dates back to when the main way of using computers was through dedicated text terminals.

A terminal multiplexer lets you run commands in one virtual terminal while switching to another terminal to execute other commands.