today's leftovers

GNU/Linux
Desktop/Laptop
HowTo Geek ☛ Linux vs. ChromeOS: How Different Are They Really? [Ed: Misleading terminology here; Linux is a kernel]
Linux is in a lot of stuff, but did you know it's in ChromeOS too? Well, sort of. There's a strong connection between ChromeOS and Linux, but they aren't the same thing.
So, if you've wondered why ChromeOS feels a little Linuxy, here's why.
Graphics Stack
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 25.1.3 emergency update released for AMD Radeon RX 9000 series (RDNA4)
Developer Eric Engestrom announced the release of Mesa 25.1.3, an unscheduled emergency release to fix AMD GFX12 (RDNA4 - Radeon RX 9000 series).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Khronos Group announce the Vulkan Video Decode VP9 Extension
Another expansion of the Vulkan graphics API has arrived with the Vulkan Video Decode VP9 Extension. As announced by The Khronos Group today, with the release of version 1.4.317 of the Vulkan specification.
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ Terminal Multiplexers Explained, and Why You'd Use One
If you work on remote Linux sessions, you've probably felt the pain of your connection going down in the middle of a time-consuming operation. Or you may want to run more than one session over a single SSH connection. A terminal multiplexer may be what you're looking for.
What Is a Terminal Multiplexer?
A terminal multiplexer is a utility that lets you "multiplex" a terminal, or use a terminal as if it were multiple terminals. It's similar to multiple terminal windows or tabbed terminals, but within one terminal. On modern computers, it's typically in a Linux terminal emulator, but the concept dates back to when the main way of using computers was through dedicated text terminals.
A terminal multiplexer lets you run commands in one virtual terminal while switching to another terminal to execute other commands.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ The open source paradox: Unpacking risk, equity and acceptance
Twenty-five years ago, the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) program was established to standardize the naming and tracking of software flaws. In an era where identifying a specific vulnerability was often ambiguous, with multiple issues in common software like sendmail, CVE emerged to bring clarity and organization. While early efforts like Security Focus and Bugtraq existed, MITRE's CVE provided a much-needed global system. In its first year, 1999, there were 894 vulnerabilities cataloged, highlighting the early need for consistent identification even with a relatively smaller volume. This historical context is crucial for understanding the challenges we face with CVEs today.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat’s global impact on Linux security
There is one key factor that is often discounted with respect to the Linux OS, however, which is its reputation for having enhanced security over other operating systems. While this reputation is earned, not all Linux distributions are equal when it comes to security. Over the years, Red Hat has made significant investments to provide RHEL users with the appropriate capabilities to meet the strict global security requirements of their region and to take advantage of security best practices as efficiently as possible. In this article we'll talk about some of these security investments and how they impact users in three key focus areas: research/roadmap, deployment/practice and post-sale security support.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Centris and ipt used Red Hat OpenShift to build a reliable, repeatable and resilient deployment process
Red Hat customer Centris and Red Hat partner ipt have worked hard to transform what could be an unpleasant game of "telephone" into a reliable pipeline for the deployment process. In this article, I'll examine why it's important to analyze your existing process, how we designed a new process and the technologies we used to implement the future pipeline. When they introduced our new order process to customers, Centris successfully completed their first journey toward IT automation and can now confidently tackle further improvements and challenges.
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ Join our free data science education workshop for teachers
Join our free, in-person workshop exploring data science education, taking place in Cambridge, UK on 10 July 2025.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support
The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Soule DSP Resonarium, free open-source physical modeling Synthesizer plugin (mac, linux, win)
I’m telling many of the readers of this site nothing new when I say that I love physical modeling synthesis. It’s the natural, organic sound that continually inspires me. Also, the fact that you can create sounds with this synthesis that you can never achieve with classic analog-style synthesis.
This evening, I saw the news that made me happy and curious. Soule DSP Resonarium is a new physical modeling synth project that emerged over the past week. It’s free and open-source.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
The Register UK ☛ 1.5 TB of JWST data just hit the internet • The Register
