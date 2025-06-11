Apple on Monday unveiled an open source containerization framework for creating and running Linux container images on the Mac.

Software containers combine applications and their dependencies into a single unit that runs in an isolated environment on a host machine. Because they're based on OCI-compliant images, users can run them in a wide variety of server environments and data centers using common orchestration tools like Kubernetes.

Developers often choose to use Macs for their stable hardware and solid development environment, but may be writing server-side applications or other apps that run within Linux. For those developers, creating Linux containers allows them to use a Mac but still access the environment they code for.