New LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
LWN ☛ Block-layer bounce buffering bounces out of the kernel
As the end of the 1990s approached, a lot of kernel-development effort was going into improving support for 32-bit systems with shockingly large amounts of memory installed. This being the 1990s, having more than 1GB of memory in such a system was deemed to be shocking. Many of the compromises made to support such inconceivably large systems have remained in the kernel to this day. One of those compromises — bounce buffering of I/O requests in the block layer — has finally been eased out for the 6.16 release, more than a quarter-century after its introduction.
A 32-bit pointer can only address 4GB of memory, putting a hard limit on the size of the address space that a program on such a system can use. Linux, though, includes a couple of architectural choices that limited the amount of useful memory much more severely. The 4GB virtual address space contained both user and kernel-space memory; separating those spaces would have made more virtual address space available, but at a huge performance cost. The kernel also mapped all of physical memory into its portion of the address space, making it easy for the kernel to directly access every page in the system. That meant that the kernel's portion of the address space had to be larger than the amount of physical memory that the kernel managed.
LWN ☛ The first half of the 6.16 merge window
As of this writing, 5,546 non-merge changesets have been pulled into the mainline kernel repository for the 6.16 release. This is a bit less than half of the total commits for 6.15, so the merge window is well on its way. Read on for our summary of the first half of the 6.16 merge window.
LWN ☛ Hardening fixes lead to hard questions
Kees Cook's "hardening fixes" pull request for the 6.16 merge window looked like a straightforward exercise; it only contained four commits. So just about everybody was surprised when it resulted in Cook being temporarily blocked from his kernel.org account among fears of malicious activity. When the dust settled, though, the red alert was canceled. It turns out, surprisingly, that Git is a tool with which one can inflict substantial self-harm in a moment of inattention.
Linus Torvalds reacted strongly to Cook's pull request after noticing that many of the commits found within it had been modified in strange ways. Git tracks both the author of a commit (the person who wrote the code), and the committer (the person who put that code into the repository). In this case, there were changes that claimed to have been committed by Torvalds, but they were actually rewritten (but unmodified beyond the metadata) versions of his commits with different SHA IDs. Torvalds said: ""You seem to have actively maliciously modified your tree completely"", implying that some sort of deliberate, underhanded change had been made. He copied kernel.org maintainer Konstantin Ryabitsev, asking that Cook's account there be disabled; Ryabitsev duly complied. News quickly spread around the Internet, along with a lot of speculation about possible supply-chain attacks or other malicious activity.
LWN ☛ Device-initiated I/O
Peer-to-peer DMA (P2PDMA) has been part of the kernel since the 4.20 release in 2018; it provides a framework that allows devices to transfer data between themselves directly, without using system RAM for the transfer. At the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit (LSFMM+BPF), Stephen Bates led a combined storage, filesystems, and memory-management session on device-initiated I/O, which is perhaps what P2PDMA is evolving toward. Two years ago, he led a session on P2PDMA at the summit; this year's session was a brief update on P2PDMA with a look at where it may be heading.
He began by looking at where P2PDMA is today. It started as an in-kernel API that enabled DMA requests between PCIe devices; one of the first users of the API was the NVMe-over-fabrics target, which allowed data to flow directly into an NVMe drive via remote DMA (RDMA). Access to the feature from user space was added, so that mmap() could be used to map device memory. That capability is being used by some companies, sometimes in conjunction with out-of-tree patches expanding the functionality.
LWN ☛ Two sessions on faster networking
Cong Wang and Daniel Borkmann each led session at the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit about their respective plans to speed up networking in the Linux kernel. Both sessions described ways to remove unnecessary operations in the networking stack, but they focused on different areas. Wang spoke about using BPF to speed up socket operations, while Borkmann spoke about eliminating the overhead of networking operations on virtual machines.
LWN ☛ Reports from OSPM 2025, day three
The seventh edition of the Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit (known as "OSPM") took place on March 18-20, 2025. Topics discussed on the third (and final) day include proxy execution, energy-aware scheduling, the deadline scheduler, and an evaluation of the kernel's EEVDF scheduler.
As with the coverage from the first and second days, each report has been written by the named speaker.