New LWN Articles About Linux Kernel

As the end of the 1990s approached, a lot of kernel-development effort was going into improving support for 32-bit systems with shockingly large amounts of memory installed. This being the 1990s, having more than 1GB of memory in such a system was deemed to be shocking. Many of the compromises made to support such inconceivably large systems have remained in the kernel to this day. One of those compromises — bounce buffering of I/O requests in the block layer — has finally been eased out for the 6.16 release, more than a quarter-century after its introduction.

A 32-bit pointer can only address 4GB of memory, putting a hard limit on the size of the address space that a program on such a system can use. Linux, though, includes a couple of architectural choices that limited the amount of useful memory much more severely. The 4GB virtual address space contained both user and kernel-space memory; separating those spaces would have made more virtual address space available, but at a huge performance cost. The kernel also mapped all of physical memory into its portion of the address space, making it easy for the kernel to directly access every page in the system. That meant that the kernel's portion of the address space had to be larger than the amount of physical memory that the kernel managed.