posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2025



Quoting: SmartOS - Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos - LinuxLinks —

SmartOS is a “live OS”, it is always booted via PXE, ISO, or USB Key and runs entirely from memory, allowing the local disks to be used entirely for hosting virtual machines without wasting disks for the root OS. This architecture has a variety of advantages including increased security, no need for patching, fast upgrades and recovery.

Virtualization in SmartOS builds on top of the foundational illumos technologies inherited from OpenSolaris, namely...