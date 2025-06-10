news





illumos - Unix operating system - LinuxLinks

illumos is a Unix operating system which provides next-generation features for downstream distributions, including advanced system debugging, next generation filesystem, networking, and virtualization options. Its core has become the base for many different open-sourced Illumos distributions

It has been developed since 2010 and is based on OpenSolaris.

illumos is developed by both volunteers and companies building products on top of the software. The project name is a combination of words illuminare from the Latin for to light, and OS for Operating System.