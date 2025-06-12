news
The newest Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop features Intel Arrow Lake and NDIVIA RTX 50 Series graphics
The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with hardware designed for gaming or mobile workstation-class performance. Last year’s model combined an Intel Raptor Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics last year. This year’s version kicks things up a few notches.
The new Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 is a 16 inch notebook with a 2560 x 1600 pixel, 240 Hz display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Arrow Lake processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. Unfortunately those upgraded specs come at a cost: literally.
The New Kubuntu Focus M2 Laptop Has Linux and an RTX 5070 Ti
Kubuntu Focus has been selling Linux-powered laptops for a long time, and now the company has revealed a new high-end model. The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 is packed with features and performance, but it’s not cheap.
The Focus M2 has the form factor of a gaming laptop, with a large 16-inch 2560x1600 240Hz screen, a backlit keyboard with a number pad, and a whole lot of ports. One side of the laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A connector, a microSD card reader, and a Kensington lock. The other side has another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and a combo audio jack, and on the back, there’s an HDMI 2.0 port with HDPC and 2.5G Ethernet connector.