posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2025



Quoting: The newest Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop features Intel Arrow Lake and NDIVIA RTX 50 Series graphics - Liliputing —

The Kubuntu Focus M2 is a Linux laptop with hardware designed for gaming or mobile workstation-class performance. Last year’s model combined an Intel Raptor Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics last year. This year’s version kicks things up a few notches.

The new Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 is a 16 inch notebook with a 2560 x 1600 pixel, 240 Hz display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Arrow Lake processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. Unfortunately those upgraded specs come at a cost: literally.