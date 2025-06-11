news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events and Mozilla on Travel
Events
David Revoy ☛ My Experience at GeekFaeries 2025
After a long train ride, I've just returned from the GeekFaeries festival in Selles-sur-Cher, France, and I'm still feeling energized and inspired by the experience.
[...]
Once again, I used my Debian KDE laptop to "light tag" the castle. I connected it to a projector and used it to "paint" artwork directly onto the castle walls. This time, I used my external XpPen Deco 01V3 with a USB connection rather than the built-in digitizer. Drawing in the dark with a full black canvas on Krita was a challenging but enjoyable experience. The result was a series of quick, ephemeral pieces of art that were visible to everyone walking around the castle or relaxing in the deck chairs around the festival. It was thrilling.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Asia Summit Call For Host is Here
As part of its mission to promote openSUSE across Asia, the openSUSE.Asia Summit Organizing Committee invites local communities to take on the exciting challenge of hosting the 2026 summit. The committee is committed to supporting you every step of the way to ensure a successful and impactful event.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Firefox features that help you plan a trip (and take it)
Most travel plans start with a handful of tabs. A map here, a few guides there. Then a flurry of bookings, logins and maybe a PDF form you’re supposed to sign with your finger. Next thing you know, you’re in line at the car rental counter with 3% battery, no confirmation number, and no address for where you’re staying.
