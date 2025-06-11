Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events and Mozilla on Travel

After a long train ride, I've just returned from the GeekFaeries festival in Selles-sur-Cher, France, and I'm still feeling energized and inspired by the experience.

[...]

Once again, I used my Debian KDE laptop to "light tag" the castle. I connected it to a projector and used it to "paint" artwork directly onto the castle walls. This time, I used my external XpPen Deco 01V3 with a USB connection rather than the built-in digitizer. Drawing in the dark with a full black canvas on Krita was a challenging but enjoyable experience. The result was a series of quick, ephemeral pieces of art that were visible to everyone walking around the castle or relaxing in the deck chairs around the festival. It was thrilling.