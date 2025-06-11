news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Links 10/06/2025: Jaws at 50 and US Democracy Crushed Very Rapidly (Martial Law Seems Imminent)
Links for the day
-
Abuse Inside the Polish Patent Office (UPRP) - Part VII: Washing Their Hands After Corruption and Abuse
"Tragedy or comedy?"
-
Culling Bad RSS Feeds of Bad Sites
Not throwing out the baby with the bathwater
New
-
Links 10/06/2025: Apple Hype and Physical Attacks on Bloggers
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 10/06/2025: Loon Lake, Farming, and Forth
Links for the day
-
If 'Microsoft v Techrights' is Dealt With by a 'Microsoft Court' (or a Court Outsourced to Microsoft)
More on that later
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 09, 2025
IRC logs for Monday, June 09, 2025
-
Gemini Protocol Turns Six in 10 Days From Now
If you haven't tried it yet, then give it a go today
-
Live as You Preach
technology is fast becoming dysphoric
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):