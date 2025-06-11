news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Orange Pi, and More
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2024: Repurposing ESP32 Based Commercial Products
It’s easy to think of commercial products as black boxes, built with proprietary hardware that’s locked down from the factory. However, that’s not always the case. A great many companies are now turning out commercial products that rely on the very same microcontrollers that hackers and makers use on the regular, making them far more accessible for the end user to peek inside and poke around a bit.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Open source Switch 2 adapter brings M.2 NVMe SSD to Nintendo's latest console — MicroSD Express and NVMe share a similar pinout that could even theoretically support an eGPU
A console modder has shared details of their SDEX2M2 Adapter project, which adds M.2 SSD storage to the Switch 2.
CNX Software ☛ $30+ Orange Pi R2S octa-core RISC-V router board features 2x 2.5GbE, 2x GbE, 2x USB ports
Orange Pi has released two RISC-V boards so far: the Orange Pi RV with a StarFive JH7110 quad-core SoC, and the Orange Pi RV2 with a Ky X1 octa-core processor, either a clone of the SpacemIT K1/M1 SoC or one with different CPU markings.
Hackaday ☛ Back To The Future Lunchbox Cyberdeck
Our hacker [Valve Child] wrote in to let us know about his Back to the Future lunchbox cyberdeck.