news
Games: Steam Next Fest, BitCraft Online, CorsixTH, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Next Fest - June 2025 edition is live with new demos
A celebration of upcoming games big and small and everything in between. Steam Next Fest for June 2025 is now live.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Cherry clarify Hollow Knight: Silksong will be out before the 2025 holiday season
Team Cherry have clarified the release period for Hollow Knight: Silksong, after a bit of confusion thanks to Microsoft.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ IGN Live 2025 Humble Bundle has a nice mixture of games
Don't miss your chance to build up your game collection with highly rated picks in the IGN Live 2025 Humble Bundle. It's a thoroughly random and odd mixture but they're all great games so you can't go wrong with this selection.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Theme Hospital engine remake CorsixTH 0.69 Beta 1 out now
Theme Hospital open source game engine CorsixTH has a nice Beta release out with v0.69 now in testing for this classic.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG store introduces one-click mods with Skyblivion coming soon
The GOG.com team have announced a new feature, with one-click mods available for various popular games. It's nice to see GOG focusing more on features like this and their renewed focus on supporting classic games. Giving you more of an actual reason to use them.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Upcoming MMO 'BitCraft Online' will be open source
The upcoming MMO BitCraft Online is doing something very unusual for the genre, it's going to be open source. I'll admit, I hadn't actually heard of it at all until someone pointed it out to me on Mastodon. Now, it's clearly on my radar.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Highlight announcements from the 2025 summer showcases
We had a lot of events over the weekend, so here's a round-up of some interesting game announcements to keep you up to date.