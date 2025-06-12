news
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Linux Matters, Destination Linux, and "PewDiePie Just Switched to Linux... Here's Why You Should Too"
Linux Matters Nerdy Day Trips
Martin heists disk space from Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub . Alan reboots a very nerdy website. Mark has been punishing his Steam Deck.
Destination Linux 422: Rustification of Linux, Arch wants Sponsors, VirtualBox to the rescue & more
01:48 Community Feedback
10:56 Sandfly Security, agentless GNU/Linux security [ad]
13:08 Sandfly Security booth at the Red Bait Summit
13:44 Ubuntu 25.10 Switches to Rust-based Sudo
27:19 Virtual Machines & Ryan has a story for you
43:06 Arch GNU/Linux seems to be preparing for Sponsorships
53:50 Software Spotlight: Add Water
Odysee Inc ☛ PewDiePie Just Switched to Linux... Here's Why You Should Too