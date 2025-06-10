news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Computers Got Smaller, So GNU/Linux Got Bigger
Many people here recognise the lack of urgency (or need) to get expensive new laptops
-
GNU/Linux Grows at Windows' Expense and Microsoft Trolls Infest and Maliciously Target Articles About It
Microsoft is - and has long been - organised crime
-
They Say I'm Mr. Bombastic
They didn't take good lawyers
New
-
Gemini Links 09/06/2025: Addition Addiction and Nitride
Links for the day
-
Links 09/06/2025: Science, Hardware Projects, and Democracy Receding
Links for the day
-
BetaNews is a Plagiarism and LLM Slop Hub, the Chief Editor Isn't Addressing This Problem Anymore
SS Fagioli is basically a parasite leeching off or exploiting other people's work
-
Links 09/06/2025: Chaos in Los Angeles and Hurricane Season
Links for the day
-
Links 09/06/2025: Windows TCO and Many Data Breaches
Links for the day
-
Abuse Inside the Polish Patent Office (UPRP) - Part VI: Political Stunts by Former President Edyta Demby-Siwek and the Connection to Profound Corruption at EUIPO
it's like a money-laundering operation where one politician rewards another at taxpayers' expense
-
Gemini Links 09/06/2025: Pipelines and Splitgate
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 08, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, June 08, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):