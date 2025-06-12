news
Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ How to encrypt RHEL images for Microsoft trap Azure confidential VMs [Ed: IBM Red Hat promotes fake privacy and fake security, wherein Microsoft and the NSA grab all your data while you're told it is "confidential". The author, Vitaly Kuznetsov, also promoted other Microsoft traps in public talks.]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ The new telco playbook: 4 trends shaping 2025 and beyond [Ed: Spiced up with "hey hi" hype]
While it continues to be the hot topic moving everyone's mind, I've found that many recent discussions are about how AI has already provided tangible operational benefits and quantifiable return on investment (ROI) in many of the business process areas within the telco industry. Another key AI theme we’re seeing is the evolution toward autonomous infrastructure, specifically how AI can "give automation a brain" to enhance network and resource efficiency, accelerate root cause analysis, improve sustainability to lower operational costs, as well as delivering reliable, high-quality digital services to diversify potential revenue streams.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ F5 NGINX Plus running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux is now FIPS 140-3 compliant
FIPS 140-3 is a U.S. government standard used to accredit cryptographic modules, aimed to ensure that sensitive data is protected using trusted and validated encryption technologies. In order to achieve FIPS 140-3 certification, cryptographic modules are subject to rigorous testing by independent Cryptographic and Security Testing Laboratories, accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). RHEL has decades of experience certifying to FIPS and other government and industry standards.
-
Software Patents
-
LWN ☛ OpenH264 induces headaches for Fedora [Ed: Software patents need to be abolished, but IBM refuses to do this; instead it lobbies for them]
Software patents and workarounds for them are, once again, causing headaches for open-source projects and users. This time around, Fedora users have been vulnerable to a serious flaw in the OpenH264 library for months—not for want of a fix, but because of the Rube Goldberg machine methodology of distributing the library to Fedora users. The software is open source under a two-clause BSD license; the RPMs are built and signed by Fedora, but the final product is distributed by Cisco, so the company can pick up the tab for license fees. Unfortunately, a breakdown in the process of handing RPMs to Cisco for distribution has left Fedora users vulnerable, and inaction on Fedora's part has left users unaware that they are at risk.
-