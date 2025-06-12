The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

FusionTech notes that the Cortex-A7 cores operate at 1.2GHz. The board is available with either 128MB or 256MB of DDR3 memory and includes 32GB of onboard eMMC flash storage, along with a Micro SD slot for expansion.

The Internet is open, interconnected, and doesn’t recognize borders—it’s meant to connect us all, no matter where we live. While it may appear to be a single global network, the Internet is actually made up of over 70,000 smaller networks that work seamlessly together, creating the Internet we know and love. We at the Internet Society believe that the Internet is for everyone.

We all take things for granted. For those fortunate enough to have reliable, affordable Internet access, it’s easy to forget that there’s nothing inevitable about being able to FaceTime with a faraway loved one or pay your electricity bill from your phone.

Highlights of Rocky Linux 10 include support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, the implementation of a DHCP client as an internal subsystem of NetworkManager, support for administrative privileges by default for users, and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) by default for graphical remote access.

Audacity 3.7.4 is a patch release for the Audacity 3.7 series, fixing a crash that occurred when closing a large unsaved project, an issue where the Studio Fade Out feature created a new clip when it was applied at the end of a video clip, and a crash that occurred when using real-time effects that activate delay compensation.

Following the decision of the GNOME project to remove support for the Xorg Server for a more secure, faster, and modern Linux desktop experience, Ubuntu devs decided to remove the Xorg-based Ubuntu session, which was known as Ubuntu on Xorg, from the Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) release.

Released on March 24th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.14 introduced new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units), and more.