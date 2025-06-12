news
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
Quoting: The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it's time to consider Linux and LibreOffice - The Document Foundation Blog —
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10. This will leave millions of users and organisations with a difficult choice: should they upgrade to Windows 11, or completely rethink their work environment?
The good news? You don’t have to follow Microsoft’s upgrade path. There is a better option that puts control back in the hands of users, institutions, and public bodies: Linux and LibreOffice. Together, these two programmes offer a powerful, privacy-friendly and future-proof alternative to the Windows + Microsoft 365 ecosystem.
Also:
-
LibreOffice Says It's Time to Ditch Windows 10 and Microsoft Office
LibreOffice, the free and open-source replacement for Microsoft Office, has joined the ‘End of 10’ project to move Windows 10 PCs to Linux. LibreOffice and desktop Linux can “offer a powerful, privacy-friendly and future-proof alternative” to Microsoft’s software, according to the LibreOffice team.
End of 10 is a project organized by the broader Linux community to help people with Windows 10 PCs move to desktop Linux, as the end-of-life date for Windows 10 gradually approaches. There are many PCs that can’t be (officially) updated to Windows 11, and a lot of people who just don’t want to do it, so the End of 10 project is coordinating resources and in-person events to help people transition to Linux and Linux-compatible software.