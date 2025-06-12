news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2025



Quoting: 5 MacOS-like Linux distros that can rescue your old Intel Mac before support ends | ZDNET —

You might have heard that several iterations of Intel-based Macs will no longer be supported by Apple. Although when Tahoe is released and Intel-based Macs start losing support, Apple will continue providing critical security updates for those machines for roughly three more years, during which time they will not receive any new features.

After that three-year period ends, those Intel-based Macs will receive nothing. But there's hope… in Linux.

Yes, you can install Linux on Macs. The process is very similar to how you install Linux on any laptop or desktop (as I showed you in I rescued my dying 2017 MacBook Pro with Ubuntu and it works like a charm (mostly)). Although not every feature worked for me (I had to use a Wi-Fi dongle to get wireless to work), you'll find that certain Mac devices fare better than others.