Games: At Fate's End, Satisfactory, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ At Fate's End is the next game from the Spiritfarer team
From the devs of Spiritfarer, At Fate's End is an action-adventure game where you fight the ones you love and your skill tree is your family tree. Sounds like a really interesting idea and once again for Thunder Lotus, it looks gorgeous.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The massive Satisfactory 1.1 update is out now with controller support
The first-person open-world factory building game Satisfactory just had a massive v1.1 update, bringing controller support and a lot more. This should make it a lot easier to relax with, and make it better on handhelds like the Steam Deck too (it's rated Playable by Valve).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Base-building co-op exploration adventure game Necesse hits 1.0 in October
After a big graphics overhaul last year, the co-op base-building exploration adventure Necesse is set for the big 1.0 in October. The date has been set for October 9th, and it's going to come with some huge new features for the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dune: Awakening is out now and works well on Linux Desktop but rough on Steam Deck
Dune: Awakening from Funcom has officially arrived, and thankfully it does work rather nicely on Desktop Linux. Disclosure: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta improves controller support for 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless, 8BitDo Pro 2 and more
This is great. Valve released a new Beta for Desktop and Steam Deck that brings Steam Input improvements for various controllers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stellar Blade gets Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
Stellar Blade from SHIFT UP Corporation has been rated Steam Deck Verified by Valve ahead of the release on June 11th.