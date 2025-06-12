This year's Linaro Connect in Lisbon, Portugal featured a number of talks about the use of open-source components in safety-critical systems. Kate Stewart gave a keynote on the topic on the first day of the conference. In it, she highlighted several projects that have been working to pursue safety certification and spoke about the importance of being able to trace software's origins to safety. In a talk on the second day, Roberto Bagnara shared his experience with working on one of those projects, the Xen hypervisor, to conform to a formal set of rules for safety-critical code.