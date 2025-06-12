news
Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Highlights of Rocky Linux 10 include support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, the implementation of a DHCP client as an internal subsystem of NetworkManager, support for administrative privileges by default for users, and Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) by default for graphical remote access.
Other noteworthy changes include the removal of support for x86-64-v2 architectures and the deprecation of 32-bit packages. Also, Wayland replaces the Xorg Server in this release, which means that Xwayland will be used to support most X11 apps that haven’t been ported to Wayland yet.