news
Open Hardware/Modding: Right To Repair, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Techdirt ☛ The U.S. Army Embraces ‘Right To Repair.’ At Least Superficially.
U.S. consumer protection (or what’s left of it after several devastating Supreme Court rulings and Trump executive orders) is on life support. But one bright spot continues to be the “right to repair” movement, which is working to fight repair monopolies and make it cheaper and easier to repair the tech you own.
-
Arduino ☛ Toss-launching drones is hard — this automatic launcher does it better
The launcher proved to be a success and it throws the drone a good six feet up, where its motors can take over to achieve flight. Now, NickFPV’s viewers won’t see his poor throws.
-
Olimex ☛ New Open Source Hardware board UEXT 3 to 5V converter allows 5V devices and sensors to be connected to UEXT boards with 3.3V levels
The board has two UEXT connectors, first is connected to the board with 3.3V signals, the second UEXT operates with 5V devices.
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 Pet Hacks Contest: Fort Bawks Is Guarded By Object Detection
One of the difficult things about raising chickens is that you aren’t the only thing that finds them tasty. Foxes, raccoons, hawks — if it can eat meat, it probably wants a bite of your flock. [donutsorelse] wanted to protect his flock and to be able to know when predators were about without staying up all night next to the hen-house. What to do but outsource the role of Chicken Guardian to a Raspberry pi?
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #502 - Some good-looking builds in here
Plus an inspiring Raspberry Pi-powered entry to the MathWorks Sustainability and Renewable Energy Challenge Howdy, We've had a fun week with some good-looking Raspberry Pi builds. There was the chunky metal elevator simulator, the ethereal Pepper's Ghost-style illusion encased in glass, and the neon dream that is CyberPi, a Cyberpunk-inspired, ultra-widescreen dashboard.
-
Purism ☛ Hidden Operating Systems in Chips vs. Secure, Auditable OSes: A Cybersecurity Comparison
The Threat Beneath: Hidden In-Chip Operating Systems Modern CPUs from Intel, AMD, and others ship with embedded microcontrollers and hidden operating systems that operate below the user-accessible OS, often with unprecedented system access and limited transparency.
-
The DIY Life ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Test Bench with Real-Time Stats & RGB Load Monitor
If you’re into testing and experimenting with Raspberry Pi accessories, then you’ll know the importance of a solid setup that’s both functional and accessible. In today’s post, I’ll walk you through the design and build process for a custom open-air Pi test bench tailored for the Raspberry Pi 5.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Discover the incredible impact of Code Club: The Code Club annual survey report 2025
We're pleased to share highlights from the 2025 Code Club annual survey report, showcasing another year of incredible achievements.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Radxa UFS/eMMC Module Reader and Storage Solution Enables Fast Flashing and Scalable Embedded Storage
Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files.