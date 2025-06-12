Ready to ditch Windows 10? Here are 12 reasons Linux Mint is the perfect introduction for Windows converts

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2025



Quoting: Here's why Linux Mint is the best distro for Windows users —

Linux Mint is one of the best choices for those converting to the free and open-source platform from Windows. If you're done with Microsoft's operating system and all of its flaws, I have good news as Linux Mint is one of the more approachable distributions (distros) running Linux, making it easier to switch from Windows and get up and running in no time. Here are some ways that make Linux Mint the go-to distro for newcomers from Microsoft Windows.