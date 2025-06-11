BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Audacity 3.7.4 Improves Effect Preview, Studio Fade Out, and Waveform Rendering

Audacity 3.7.4 is a patch release for the Audacity 3.7 series, fixing a crash that occurred when closing a large unsaved project, an issue where the Studio Fade Out feature created a new clip when it was applied at the end of a video clip, and a crash that occurred when using real-time effects that activate delay compensation.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session

Following the decision of the GNOME project to remove support for the Xorg Server for a more secure, faster, and modern Linux desktop experience, Ubuntu devs decided to remove the Xorg-based Ubuntu session, which was known as Ubuntu on Xorg, from the Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) release.

Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15

Released on March 24th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.14 introduced new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units), and more.

DXVK 2.6.2 Improves Support for Rocketbirds 2, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, and More

DXVK 2.6.2 is here more than two months after DXVK 2.6.1 with improvements for the Pirate Hunter, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, Rocketbirds 2, theHunter Classic, and Thumper video games, improved WSI backend selection in dxvk-native, and improved vendor ID override logic for D3D9.

How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux

I recently received an old MacBook Pro computer from someone who wanted to install Linux on it because the device is no longer supported by Apple. I’m talking about a MacBook Pro 13-inch 2017 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and MacBookPro14,1 model identifier.

Sway 1.11 Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Support for Explicit Synchronization

Based on wlroots 0.19.0, which introduces support for the color-management-v1 protocol for HDR10 support and multi-GPU support for display-only devices, Sway 1.11 brings support for the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol for explicit synchronization and support for the ext-data-control-v1 protocol as an alternative for clipboard managers.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Radxa UFS/eMMC Module Reader and Storage Solution Enables Fast Flashing and Scalable Embedded Storage

Radxa’s UFS/eMMC Module Reader is a compact USB 3.0 adapter for flashing OS images, accessing firmware, and transferring large files. It supports both eMMC v5.0 and UFS 2.1 modules with speeds up to 5 Gbps

ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support

The ROC-RK3506J-CC is a compact single-board computer based on Rockchip’s RK3506J processor. Designed for embedded systems with real-time demands, it supports a wide range of I/O and OS options and is available in both industrial and commercial variants.

Everyone at the Table: Shaping the Internet Through Collaboration

The Internet is open, interconnected, and doesn’t recognize borders—it’s meant to connect us all, no matter where we live. While it may appear to be a single global network, the Internet is actually made up of over 70,000 smaller networks that work seamlessly together, creating the Internet we know and love. We at the Internet Society believe that the Internet is for everyone. 

BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

IBM and GAFAM Openwashing From Microsoft's OSI, Open Invention Network, and 'Linux' Foundation
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub
Ubuntu 25.10 Going to Remove Xorg Session for GNOME
To follow the upstream GNOME’s road-map, Ubuntu confirmed to remove the classic X11/Xorg session in the next Ubuntu 25.10 release
DXVK 2.6.2 Improves Support for Rocketbirds 2, Red Orchestra: Ostfront, and More
DXVK 2.6.2 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for several games and various bug fixes.
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
Audacity 3.7.4 Improves Effect Preview, Studio Fade Out, and Waveform Rendering
Audacity 3.7.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source digital audio editor and recording software to improve the stability and reliability of the software.
Kdenlive 25.04.2 released
Kdenlive 25.04.2 is now available
 
I tried using a FreeBSD distro as my daily driver in 2025
I figured I should focus my attention on FreeBSD distributions
Want to save your old computer? Try one of these 8 Linux distros for free
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and extend the life of your old hardware at the same time
Manjaro KDE Plasma is planned to move to Wayland
I was using Wayland for quite a while and things are more or less smooth (NVIDIA proprietary driver)
5 reasons why I use systemd on Linux to customize and run services
Systemd is an important part of the underlying Linux system
Ubuntu 24.10 Support Ends July 10th – Upgrade Soon
Time is nearly up on Ubuntu 24.10 ‘Oracular Oriole’, which goes End of Life (EOL) on July 10, 2025
GNOME Has a New Infrastructure Partner: Welcome AWS!
GNOME has historically hosted its infrastructure on premises
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.2, Linux 6.14.11, and Linux 6.12.33
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.2 kernel
4 ways to level up your gaming on Linux, starting with the right distro
If you're looking to use Linux as a gaming OS
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” to Remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) Session
Canonical announced today that they plan to remove the GNOME on Xorg (X11) session from the upcoming Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” release, defaulting only to Wayland.
Linux Kernel 6.14 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.15
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.14 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.15 as soon as possible.
Sway 1.11 Wayland Tiling Window Manager Released
Sway 1.11 Wayland tiling window manager is out
4 reasons PowerTop is the most powerful Linux tool you're not using
PowerTOP is a Linux tool created by Intel to monitor and diagnose power usage by running apps and services
Attention! Linux Mint 20 Has Reached Its End
It’s time to upgrade! Linux Mint 20.x has reached end of life
Make GIMP 3.0.x Flatpak Follow System Color Scheme (Light or Dark)
As you may know, GIMP provides official Linux packages through Flatpak and AppImage
SmartOS – Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos
SmartOS is a specialized Type 1 Hypervisor platform based on illumos
illumos – Unix operating system
Its core has become the base for many different open-sourced Illumos distributions
ROC-RK3506J-CC Board Integrates RK3506J and Dual LAN Support
Both boards feature 512MB of RAM, dual Ethernet ports, MIPI DSI display output, and support for Linux 6.1, Buildroot
Rhino Linux developers are moving away from XFCE - and I'm all for it
The developers of Rhino Linux are in the process of switching to a Plasma-based desktop environment for the distribution
Tux Machines is 21! [original]
Microsoft cannot silence us
Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App
The upcoming Linux Mint 22.2 (Zara) operating system will feature a brand-new app called Fingwit, providing users with fingerprint authentication capabilities.
How to Fix Dummy Output/No Sound Issue on MacBook Computers Running Linux
A quick tutorial about to fix the Dummy Output issue on Linux distributions for MacBook computers that have no sound out of the box.
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for public testing.
5 Reasons I Use Neovim for Text Editing on Linux
Does your beefy text editor take an age to start
MariaDB 11.8 LTS Lands with Vector Search and Extended Timestamp Support
MariaDB 11.8 LTS open-source RDBMS is out
One More Day [original]
Maybe in the next 10 years GNU/Linux will already be "majority platform" in workstations worldwide. Windows is already having a 'Blackberry Moment'.
Sway 1.11 Tiling Wayland Compositor Adds Support for Explicit Synchronization
Sway 1.11 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular i3-compatible and wlroots-based Wayland compositor and tiling window manager available in the repositories of many GNU/Linux distributions.
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
Gradia is a Slick New Screenshot Annotation Tool for Linux
Taking screenshots on Linux is easy enough
pfSense – firewall and routing platform
The pfSense project is a powerful open source firewall and routing platform based on FreeBSD
Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu
When planning out and setting up your home lab
Review: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0
Fortunately, the release notes are better and share some useful information
Poaster: Solving SSG Microblogging Ergonomics with Ruby and KDialog
Anyone familiar with my blog will know that I like to write about incense
This Week in KDE Apps: Pride Month, better MobiPocket performance and progress in Chessament
This week issue is a bit special as it is also covering the past week as last Sunday some other contributors and me were busy at the KDE booth at the Umweltfestival in Berlin
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 8th, 2025
The 243rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 8th, 2025.
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
