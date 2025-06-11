BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

news
Applications
Barry Kauler ☛ Orange menu entries fixed in QV
In the release announcement for QV 250605, I posted a list of issues to work on.
One of those is the "orange ball" menu entries. Choose one of those, and it failed to install.
WINE or Emulation
ScummVM ☛ qdEngine development is now complete, playtest your games!
It's been seven months since the first few qdEngine games were supported. After further work on the engine and playtesting, we are pleased to announce support for the remaining games: [...]
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
Undeadly ☛ TearFree option backported to modesetting(4) driver
The option is on by default, so users of the relevant hardware can expect smooth(er) scrolling ahead.
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates:
KDE plasma 6 apps updated to 25.04.2
