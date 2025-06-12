news
Canonical/Ubuntu: The Fall to GAFAM, Mindless Buzzwords, and More
-
The New Stack ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 Replaces sudo With a Rust-Based Equivalent [Ed: See why that might be [1, 2]
The new sudo-rs is meant to be a near drop-in replacement for sudo, but some of the less secure aspects of sudo (such as the ability to distribute the sudoers file via LDAP) will not be supported.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Ubuntu & GNOME Drop Xorg Following Xorg Fork Announcement
On June 5th, XLibre (Xorg fork) was announced.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ The Register Covers Xorg Fork by Virtue Signalling About DEI & Climate Change
In The Register's article about XLibre (the Xorg fork), roughly 50% was virtue signalling about Vaccines and Social Justice.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical delivers Kubernetes platform and open-source security with NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design [Ed: More "hey hi" hype]
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical Kubernetes meets NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF): building the future of DPU-driven infrastructure
At GTC Paris today, Canonical announced support for the NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) with Canonical Kubernetes LTS. This milestone strengthens the strategic collaboration between the two companies and brings the benefits of NVIDIA BlueField DPU accelerations to cloud-native environments with end-to-end automation, open-source flexibility, and long-term support.