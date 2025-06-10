news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2025



Quoting: Rhino Linux developers are moving away from XFCE - and I'm all for it | ZDNET —

Rhino Linux has been one of my favorite aesthetics on the open-source desktop for some time. From theme to layout, the developers had taken the Xfce desktop and made it special. From the first time I tested Rhino Linux to now, it has always impressed me.

But something different is on the horizon, something that started back in 2023, with what the developers called the Unicorn Beyond XFCE Initiative (UBXI). The goal of UBXI was to port the Unicorn workflow, theming, and other elements beyond the XFCE desktop. The results of that effort (ports) would then be rolled into pacscripts to look and feel exactly like the XFCE-based Unicorn desktop for use on Rhino Linux. The team even invited members of the community to contribute their own UBXI ports that could be officially provided.