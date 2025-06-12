Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing

Right after Inkscape Summit in Nuremberg, from May 28th to the 31st, the team attended to the Libre Graphics Meeting 2025, also in Nuremberg. It was a great opportunity to learn and share, and a unique experience to see how Inkscape contributes to the Libre Graphics scenario globally.

LGM 2025 featured a series of talks and workshops, covering aspects of creative software development, demoing real use cases for libre graphics, and pushing boundaries of technology as a platform for creative experimentation. From graphic design to embroidery stitching, XML editing to retro video game UI emulation, Inkscape showed up as an important part on the arts, design, and maker communities.