Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing

LibreNews ☛ Ghostty in review: how's the new terminal emulator?
A few months ago, a new terminal emulator was released. It's called ghostty, and it has been a highly anticipated terminal emulator for a while, especially due to the coverage that it received from ThePrimeagen, who had been using for a while, while it was in private beta.
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 8 June 2025
Week highlights: new release of RawTherapee, new features in GIMP, and new apps for screenshot annotation and film photography.
Inkscape ☛ Libre Graphics Meeting 2025
Right after Inkscape Summit in Nuremberg, from May 28th to the 31st, the team attended to the Libre Graphics Meeting 2025, also in Nuremberg. It was a great opportunity to learn and share, and a unique experience to see how Inkscape contributes to the Libre Graphics scenario globally.
LGM 2025 featured a series of talks and workshops, covering aspects of creative software development, demoing real use cases for libre graphics, and pushing boundaries of technology as a platform for creative experimentation. From graphic design to embroidery stitching, XML editing to retro video game UI emulation, Inkscape showed up as an important part on the arts, design, and maker communities.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Dropping some TLS laggards
In the curl project we have a long tradition of supporting a range of different third party libraries that provide similar functionality. The person who builds curl needs to decide which of the backends they want to use out of the provided alternatives. For example when selecting which TLS library to use.
This is a fundamental and appreciated design principle of curl. It allows different users to make different choices and priorities depending on their use cases.
Jim Nielsen ☛ The Continuum From Static to Dynamic
But these definitions aren’t binaries, but rather represent two ends of a spectrum. Ultimately, however you define “static” or “dynamic”, what you’re dealing with is a response generated by a server — i.e. a computer — so the question is really a matter of when you want to respond and with what.
Dave Peck ☛ One of my favorite database...
One of my favorite database design patterns is what I call the “mullet schema”: business up front, party in the back, where every table in the database ends with a JSON column.
FSF ☛ FSF News: Citations
Below are citations to research noted in the printed edition of the 46th issue of the Free Software Bulletin.
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: From Nairobi to Livermore: A recap of the LibreLocal meetups, part one
DataGeeek ☛ Impact of Budget Deficits on Treasury Yields with XGBoost
Charles Schwab analysts said that historically, budget deficits have had minimal impact on Treasury yields, primarily due to the United States’ economic dominance and its status as the issuer of the world’s reserve currency.
-
Walled Culture ☛ Trump’s war on knowledge requires re-inventing academic publishing as diamond open access
All these moves to restrict access to knowledge make re-inventing academic publishing even more urgent. The big publishers will doubtless implement any demands that Trump makes in an effort to preserve their healthy profits. Those could include refusing to publish scientists that have fallen foul of the Trump administration by daring to raise objections to the new approach, or by pointing out the harm it will cause.
