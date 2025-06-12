Here's What Sets Kubuntu Apart From Ubuntu in Daily Use

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu vs. Kubuntu: How Different Are They Really? —

If you put two computers side by side and installed Ubuntu on one and Kubuntu on the other, they'd look very different. That's because they use two different desktop environments, essentially the software that decides what your desktop looks like and how you interact with it. Even though, as I said earlier, Ubuntu and Kubuntu share the same base, they have two very different faces.

Namely, Ubuntu uses a desktop environment called GNOME. Ubuntu's GNOME implementation looks unconventional compared to other desktops, while still meant to feel intuitive, especially if you're used to tablets and 2-in-1 computers. The main desktop screen feels minimal, and when you hit the application menu, you'll see a tray of brightly-colored and rounded-edge icons pop up.