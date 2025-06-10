news

Quoting: Make GIMP 3.0.x Flatpak Follow System Color Scheme (Light or Dark) | UbuntuHandbook —

As you may know, GIMP provides official Linux packages through Flatpak and AppImage. The Flatpak package however does NOT automatically switch app color to light or dark depends on system color scheme.

That’s because Flatpak is running in sandbox environment. The sandbox isolation enhances security and makes easy to distribute newer software releases without worrying about dependency issue. However, it has limited access to host resources causing issues, including theming.