XBomb is a minesweeper game - LinuxLinks
XBomb is a minesweeper game where you play on a hexagonal grid or for a challenge on a triangular grid.
This is free and open source software.
Magnanimous is a simple and fast static website generator - LinuxLinks
Magnanimous is billed as the simplest and nicest static website generator in the world.
Magnanimous has the following guiding principles:
No configuration. No magic. Explicit is better than implicit. Generate static websites well, nothing else.
SlugChess - chess with Fog-of-War and shuffled officers - LinuxLinks
In SlugChess Torch the vision is a range around your pieces, as if they are holding a touch. The range of pawns are 1 and officers 2. This sub-variant results in methodical games where you have to fight for vision and build up and advantage.
In SlugChess Sight the vision is the squares your pieces can move to. Therefor your pieces can move as in normal chess but you can see a lot less. In addition knights and pawns have vision range of 1. This sub-variant results in dynamic and aggressive games that can swing back and fourth and can end quickly.
