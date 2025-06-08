news
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
The Register UK ☛ Linux Foundation tries to play peacemaker in WordPress spat
The FAIR Package Manager project is a response to the legal brawl that erupted last year, pitting WordPress co-creator Matthew Mullenweg, his for-profit hosting firm Automattic, and the WordPress Foundation that he controls, against WP Engine, a rival commercial WordPress hosting firm.
Joost de Valk ☛ A new path forward for WordPress, and for the open web
Back in December, I wrote about the state of leadership in the WordPress ecosystem. I shared how too much power rests with one person, and how the lack of clear governance puts contributors and businesses alike in difficult positions. That post ended with a call: we need to lead. That wasn’t rhetorical. It was a pivot.
Joost de Valk ☛ Innovation in WordPress: a look at plugin development
The increase in plugin submissions got Marieke and me wondering about the relationship between plugin submission, actual plugin availability, and innovation within the WordPress ecosystem. As a result of all the recent changes, WordPress core releases can be somewhat sporadic. Marieke and I wanted to explore whether plugins are now the primary driver of innovation. Marieke took it upon herself to investigate how much plugin development contributes to WordPress’s evolution by going through heaps of changelogs, while I grabbed and analyzed a lot of data from WordPress.org.